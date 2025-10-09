A Syrian soldier was killed and others were injured in attacks by the terror group SDF in Aleppo in northern Syria, in violation of a ceasefire agreement, the Defence Ministry said.

A statement by the ministry’s Media and Communications Directorate, cited by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), said on Thursday that SDF forces attacked army positions near Tishrin Dam in eastern Aleppo.

The ministry reported that the SDF violated the ceasefire agreement more than 10 times in less than 48 hours and attacking army positions along the deployment lines in eastern Aleppo.

“The SDF continues fortification and entrenchment operations along all axes, and we have monitored calls inciting actions against the army and security forces in Aleppo,” it said.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.