Washington, DC — In the dim glow of the US House of Representatives on March 5, a resolution meant to yank American forces out of unauthorised strikes against Iran fell short by a razor-thin margin.

The bipartisan push, led by Democrat Ro Khanna and Republican Thomas Massie, sought to invoke the War Powers Resolution and force President Donald Trump to withdraw troops or seek explicit congressional approval for ongoing hostilities. It failed, 212-219.

Two Republicans, Massie and Ohio's Warren Davidson, crossed over to support it. But four Democrats did the opposite, joining the GOP majority to kill the measure. Their votes proved decisive.

Without them, the tally would have flipped to 216-215 in favour. Party-line Democratic unity, plus those two GOP yeses, would have delivered a rare and unprecedented rebuke to executive war-making.

As it stands, the resolution is dead in the House, just as a similar effort collapsed in the US Senate a day earlier.

Had it passed, Trump's veto pen loomed large, and mustering the two-thirds majorities needed to override in both chambers was always a long shot, especially after the Senate's earlier failure.

Yet in the theatre of Congress, symbolism carries weight.

Passage would have sent a thunderous message. Not every lawmaker is willing to rubber-stamp another open-ended Middle East conflict, no matter the partisan banner.

The defectors, all Democrats from districts with their own political crosswinds, were not monolithic in motive. But they converged on one core objection.

Here are their stories.

Jared Golden of Maine, the Iraq veteran wary of abrupt retreats.

Rep. Jared Golden, a Marine veteran of the Iraq War representing Maine's sprawling, Republican-leaning 2nd District, has never been one to march in lockstep with Democratic leadership. He is retiring at year's end, which perhaps freed him to vote his gut.

Golden's statement after the vote was blunt. The president had offered "not sufficient clarity" for the timing of strikes, yet "servicemembers are actively engaged in hostilities, our allies are under attack, and the Iranian regime is more desperate than ever to reassert its power."

"This is not an illegal war, but it could become one," he warned.

Had Golden flipped to yes, the resolution would have cleared the House. Instead, his no helped keep US forces engaged in what the White House calls targeted defence of allies.

A passed resolution, even if vetoed, might have amplified calls for transparency from Trump.

Henry Cuellar of Texas, the border-state moderate prioritising "operational realities."

Few Democrats vote with Republicans as often as Henry Cuellar, the 20-year veteran from Texas's 28th District along the US-Mexico border.

A fiscal conservative with deep ties to law enforcement and the military, Cuellar has long carved a centrist lane in a party that has shifted left.