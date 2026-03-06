Washington, DC — In the dim glow of the US House of Representatives on March 5, a resolution meant to yank American forces out of unauthorised strikes against Iran fell short by a razor-thin margin.
The bipartisan push, led by Democrat Ro Khanna and Republican Thomas Massie, sought to invoke the War Powers Resolution and force President Donald Trump to withdraw troops or seek explicit congressional approval for ongoing hostilities. It failed, 212-219.
Two Republicans, Massie and Ohio's Warren Davidson, crossed over to support it. But four Democrats did the opposite, joining the GOP majority to kill the measure. Their votes proved decisive.
Without them, the tally would have flipped to 216-215 in favour. Party-line Democratic unity, plus those two GOP yeses, would have delivered a rare and unprecedented rebuke to executive war-making.
As it stands, the resolution is dead in the House, just as a similar effort collapsed in the US Senate a day earlier.
Had it passed, Trump's veto pen loomed large, and mustering the two-thirds majorities needed to override in both chambers was always a long shot, especially after the Senate's earlier failure.
Yet in the theatre of Congress, symbolism carries weight.
Passage would have sent a thunderous message. Not every lawmaker is willing to rubber-stamp another open-ended Middle East conflict, no matter the partisan banner.
The defectors, all Democrats from districts with their own political crosswinds, were not monolithic in motive. But they converged on one core objection.
Here are their stories.
Jared Golden of Maine, the Iraq veteran wary of abrupt retreats.
Rep. Jared Golden, a Marine veteran of the Iraq War representing Maine's sprawling, Republican-leaning 2nd District, has never been one to march in lockstep with Democratic leadership. He is retiring at year's end, which perhaps freed him to vote his gut.
Golden's statement after the vote was blunt. The president had offered "not sufficient clarity" for the timing of strikes, yet "servicemembers are actively engaged in hostilities, our allies are under attack, and the Iranian regime is more desperate than ever to reassert its power."
"This is not an illegal war, but it could become one," he warned.
Had Golden flipped to yes, the resolution would have cleared the House. Instead, his no helped keep US forces engaged in what the White House calls targeted defence of allies.
A passed resolution, even if vetoed, might have amplified calls for transparency from Trump.
Henry Cuellar of Texas, the border-state moderate prioritising "operational realities."
Few Democrats vote with Republicans as often as Henry Cuellar, the 20-year veteran from Texas's 28th District along the US-Mexico border.
A fiscal conservative with deep ties to law enforcement and the military, Cuellar has long carved a centrist lane in a party that has shifted left.
His rationale for opposing the resolution was pointed.
"At a time when American service members are actively engaged and our allies are under threat, abruptly restricting military operations risks undermining operational realities and sends the wrong signal to our adversaries. Our military must have the flexibility to act quickly when American lives are on the line."
No congressional brakes
Greg Landsman of Ohio, the Israel hawk who wants the mission "finished and done."
Landsman, representing Cincinnati's competitive 1st District, has emerged as one of the House's most vocal Democratic defenders of Israel. That stance shaped his view of the Iran operation, which he frames as intertwined with broader regional threats.
On C-SPAN's Washington Journal, Landsman did not mince words about Tehran. Iran "has been a chaos machine. They cause mayhem, violence."
"What’s better policy is to allow the military and our allies to finish this particular operation. That’s it. And then be done."
Landsman’s district's swing nature and strong pro-Israel constituency made crossing party lines less risky than for safer-seat liberals.
Flip his vote, and the House sends Trump a message he could not ignore, even if only temporarily.
However, Landsman helped ensure the operation continues without that congressional brake, a position that has already drawn fire from peace activists who see it as enabling escalation.
The least expected defector was Vargas, the San Diego-area Democrat whose 51st District includes military-heavy communities near the Mexican border.
Next escalation?
Juan Vargas of California, the surprise from the Golden State.
A former Navy officer and longtime foreign-policy player on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Vargas released no public statement explaining his no vote, the only one of the four to stay silent.
His move raised eyebrows precisely because it diverged from California's heavily progressive delegation. Like his colleagues, Vargas has a record of supporting Israel.
Even a doomed resolution, had it passed, would have echoed far beyond Capitol Hill, a bipartisan warning shot that Congress is watching, that endless wars carry domestic costs, and that the next escalation might not come so cheaply.
Collectively, the four Democratic lawmakers ensured the measure's defeat.
Even if one switched, or had the group held with their party, the House would have passed a resolution demanding withdrawal or authorisation, a political earthquake in the early days of this conflict.