An anti-Muslim social media post shared by the Austrian People’s Party (OVP), a member of Austria’s coalition government, has drawn widespread criticism from across the political spectrum.
Several politicians condemned the post, which was shared on the party’s official social media account, and suggested that “two-thirds of people find it difficult to live alongside Muslims.”
Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer from the Social Democratic Party (SPO) apologised to Muslim communities, particularly Bosnians living in Austria.
“Austrians of Bosnian origin have for decades worked in hospitals, trade and industry and are an integral part of this country,” Marterbauer said.
“I apologise. This is not who we are.”
‘Fundamentally wrong and politically clumsy’
Yannick Shetty from the liberal NEOS, The New Austria described the post as “fundamentally wrong and politically clumsy,” warning that portraying all Muslims as “suspect” only deepens social divisions.
Leader of The Greens, The Green Alternative, Leonore Gewessler, said the message was unbecoming of the chancellor’s party.
“It is shameful that people who have lived, worked and contributed to our society for decades are forced to read something like this,” she said.