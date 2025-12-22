An anti-Muslim social media post shared by the Austrian People’s Party (OVP), a member of Austria’s coalition government, has drawn widespread criticism from across the political spectrum.

Several politicians condemned the post, which was shared on the party’s official social media account, and suggested that “two-thirds of people find it difficult to live alongside Muslims.”

Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer from the Social Democratic Party (SPO) apologised to Muslim communities, particularly Bosnians living in Austria.

“Austrians of Bosnian origin have for decades worked in hospitals, trade and industry and are an integral part of this country,” Marterbauer said.

“I apologise. This is not who we are.”