However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later clarified that the United States would not lower tariffs unilaterally, saying China would also need to make concessions.

The Geneva meeting came days after Trump unveiled a trade agreement with Britain, the first with any country since he unleashed his blitz of global tariffs. The five-page, nonbinding deal confirmed to nervous investors that Washington was willing to negotiate sector-specific relief from recent duties. But Trump maintained a 10 percent levy on most British goods, and threatened to keep it in place as a baseline rate for most other countries.

Around the world

According to Kenneth Broux, a senior strategist FX and Rates at Societe Generale in London, there is a de-escalation between China and US resulting in a reduction of tariff on Chinese goods to 30 percent and Chinese tariffs on US goods to 10 percent.

“It’s a clear vote by the market in favour of riskier assets. It’s a step in the right direction and a positive of US assets and US economy,” he said.

“The dollar was lagging other markets in the recovery from the April lows. We had equities up back to April 2nd levels, we had bond yields up to those levels and the dollar was actually lagging that move,” he added.



Now, he said, the conditions are falling into place for a deeper adjustment and a bigger recovery of the dollar to catch up with equities and bond yields.

In Hong Kong, Zhiwei Zhang, Pinpoint Asset Management’s chief economist said: “This is better than I expected. I thought tariffs would be cut to somewhere around 50 percent and this is much lower. Obviously, this is very positive news for economies in both countries and for the global economy, and makes investors much less concerned about the damage to global supply chains in the short term.”

“But we also need to keep in mind this is only a three-month temporary reduction of tariffs. So, this is the beginning of a long process. The two sides will spend months probably, to come up with a resolution, or reach a final trade deal, but this is a very good starting point,” Zhang added.

For Arne Petimezas of the AFS Group in Amsterdam, such a sharp U-turn by the US on tariffs on a Monday morning is quite the surprise.



“It seems that tariffs on China will fall to manageable levels, albeit temporary. Markets should rally on this,” said Petimezas.



“How can Trump credibly raise tariffs when the 90-day pause ends? He has toned down his tariffs faster than anyone thought he could, and April 2 will soon be forgotten. Granted, he told you to buy the dip,” Petimezas added.

“The result far exceeds market expectations. Previously, the hope was just that the two sides can sit down to talk, and the market had been very fragile,” said William Xin, chairman of the hedge fund Spring Mountain Pu Jiang Investment in Shanghai. “Now, there’s more certainty. Both China stocks and the yuan will be in an upswing for a while,” he added.

Impact on market

Stocks: Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumped to trade up 2.8 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, from gains of 1.5-2 percent previously, while in Europe, the STOXX 600 rose 1 percent in early trading.



Forex: The dollar extended gains, with the euro down 0.8 percent at $1.1164, having traded down 0.2 percent on the day earlier, while the yen weakened, leaving the US currency up 1.1 percent at 146.945, from a 0.5 percent gain earlier.



Bonds: Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields edged up 6 basis points on the day to 4.435 percent, having traded up 5 bps before the joint statement.