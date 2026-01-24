Türkiye surpassed Italy in the production of olive and olive oil, becoming the second largest producer after Spain, according to the International Olive Council (IOC).

Jaime Lillo, executive director of the Madrid-based IOC, told Anadolu that Türkiye is now an indispensable country for the olive sector.

“Looking at the data from the last five seasons (2020–2025), Türkiye seems to have consolidated its position as the world’s second-largest producer of olive oil and table olives,” he said.

“Türkiye already makes a great contribution to the olive community,” he noted.

“As we said, it is a major olive oil and table oil producer, not only for its population but also for the growing international market,” he said. “Türkiye is already contributing to global health, as people consume olive oil and table olives worldwide, but also to the planet via the groves that have grown and continue to grow in Türkiye.”

Lillo stated that Türkiye has become the world’s largest producer of table olives, surpassing Egypt, with its “extraordinary season in 2024–25.”

He noted that global olive oil exports rose 25 percent in the 2024–25 season, with Türkiye contributing to the rise with a 132 percent increase.

Strong IOC engagement

Lillo noted that Türkiye has been represented by an executive director deputy within the IOC since 2023, and has been “very dynamic, very supportive, and involved in the main projects of the council.”

He stated that there is an internationally recognised collection of olive trees in the southwestern Turkish resort city of Izmir, and the IOC is seeking solutions for the challenges the sector is facing, like climate crisis, and the collection, as well as the olive gene bank in the city played key roles in the endeavour.

“Climate change is already visible in production data,” he said, noting that consecutive below-average harvests — once unseen — drove the sharp price surge in recent years.

Lillo said the IOC is working with experts to adapt to the climate crisis, noting its clear impact on Mediterranean olive production and the role of olive trees as natural carbon sinks.

He noted that the coronavirus pandemic was a turning point for the olive sector -- when the world came to a standstill.