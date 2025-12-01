Scores of Israelis protested near President Isaac Herzog's home in Tel Aviv to oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for a presidential pardon from corruption charges.

Opposition lawmakers, including Knesset member Naama Lazimi, joined the protest, which demanded Herzog reject the pardon request, The Times of Israel daily reported on Sunday.

Protesters held signs blaming Netanyahu for Israel's political crisis and chanted, "You are the leader; you are the guilty."

One demonstrator wore a Netanyahu mask and an orange prison-style jumpsuit to highlight his ongoing corruption trial.

The demonstration was held under the slogan "Pardon = Banana Republic," with participants standing behind a large pile of bananas topped with a sign labelled "Pardon" in a satirical reference to the clemency request.

Related TRT World - Trump sends letter to Herzog seeking pardon for Netanyahu

Case 1000, 2000 and 4000