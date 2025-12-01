WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israelis protest outside president's home over Netanyahu's pardon request
Protesters, joined by opposition lawmakers, urge President Isaac Herzog to reject Netanyahu's request for a pardon.
Israelis protest outside president's home over Netanyahu's pardon request
Israelis gather outside the home of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to protest Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu's request for a presidential pardon / AA
December 1, 2025

Scores of Israelis protested near President Isaac Herzog's home in Tel Aviv to oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for a presidential pardon from corruption charges.

Opposition lawmakers, including Knesset member Naama Lazimi, joined the protest, which demanded Herzog reject the pardon request, The Times of Israel daily reported on Sunday.

Protesters held signs blaming Netanyahu for Israel's political crisis and chanted, "You are the leader; you are the guilty."

One demonstrator wore a Netanyahu mask and an orange prison-style jumpsuit to highlight his ongoing corruption trial.

The demonstration was held under the slogan "Pardon = Banana Republic," with participants standing behind a large pile of bananas topped with a sign labelled "Pardon" in a satirical reference to the clemency request.

RelatedTRT World - Trump sends letter to Herzog seeking pardon for Netanyahu

Case 1000, 2000 and 4000

RECOMMENDED

The protest came amid strong political and public reactions to Netanyahu’s move asking the president to end his years-long trial.

Earlier, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid urged Herzog not to grant a pardon unless Netanyahu admits guilt and retires from political life.

Netanyahu, 76, formally requested clemency on Sunday without admitting guilt, despite Israeli law requiring a confession before the president can issue a pardon.

His three corruption cases include Case 1000, which accuses Netanyahu and family members of receiving expensive gifts from businessmen in exchange for favours; Case 2000, which focuses on alleged dealings with Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes to secure positive coverage; and Case 4000, which centers on alleged regulatory benefits to Bezeq telecommunication owner Shaul Elovitch in exchange for favourable coverage on the Walla news site.

Beyond the domestic charges, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu on November 21, 2024, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel killed over 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in Gaza since October 2023.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair