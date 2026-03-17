Oil prices surged more than five percent on Tuesday as several countries pushed back against Donald Trump's demand that they help secure the key Strait of Hormuz, while Iran continued to target crude-producing neighbours.

They recovered the previous day's sharp losses that came after the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said more stockpiles could be tapped if needed.

Still, most equities extended Monday's gains as tech firms rallied after Nvidia said it expected to make at least $1 trillion in revenue through the end of 2027.

Investors are also awaiting a slew of central bank decisions this week that analysts say could see a resumption of interest rate hikes aimed at offsetting a possible spike in inflation caused by the surge in crude prices.

Australia said on Tuesday it had lifted borrowing costs because of "sharply higher fuel prices".

Trump calls for alliance

Trump has called for allies in Europe and elsewhere to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively closed, saying at the weekend that securing the waterway "should have always been a team effort, and now it will be".

But on Monday there was only a lukewarm response, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz saying the war started by US-Israeli strikes on Iran was "not a matter for NATO", while Britain, Spain, Poland, Greece and Sweden all distanced themselves from the calls.

Australia and Japan also opted not to join.

The US president told The Financial Times on Sunday that it would be "very bad for the future of NATO" if the allies refused to help, and said on Monday that he had asked to delay a summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping by a "month or so" over the issue.

With the crisis showing no sign of ending soon, both main crude contracts spiked. West Texas Intermediate and Brent each climbed more than five percent above $100 a barrel before easing back slightly.

They had dropped on Monday after IEA boss Fatih Birol flagged that member countries could unlock more oil from strategic stocks "if needed", after already agreeing last week to a record release of 400 million barrels.

Related TRT World - Extra IEA oil releases could happen if required: chief

Iranian attacks persist