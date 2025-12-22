The sombre reality on the ground speaks for itself.

It is now plain as day that the much-touted ceasefire in Gaza is a misnomer. A sorry excuse for a truce that has created the dangerous illusion that life for the population in the devastated enclave has returned to normal.

An illusion it is, for Israeli forces "are still committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza by continuing to deliberately inflict conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction," Amnesty International asserted in a report released last month.

This included, the report added, the calculated impediments placed on the delivery of humanitarian aid and the lethal bombing of civilian targets , both prohibited by the ceasefire agreement.

In short, Israel's genocidal war has not ended. It has simply changed in tempo. The gratuitous killing of civilians has not stopped, nor has the use of starvation as a weapon of war.

The nightmarish horrors we have grown accustomed to watching daily over the last two years in this little, tormented strip of land show no sign of abatement.

One would only raise serious doubts about the professional skills of one's optometrist to argue otherwise.

A mirage called peace

Just over two months since this ceasefire was signed on October 10, more than 400 Palestinians have been slaughtered, including dozens of children. An additional 100 or more children died of malnutrition and hypothermia.

In one day alone, on October 19, Israel's military carried out several airstrikes across different parts of the enclave, killing 53 Palestinian men and 12 children.

The airstrikes came in response to what the Israeli military claimed was an “attack” on soldiers by an armed man in Rafah.

We need to say that again. They killed twelve children!

Pilots sat in air-conditioned cockpits of their jet fighter planes and dropped bombs on civilian targets that deliberately killed these children – and then returned home that day to hug their own children, eat dinner and perhaps then relax by listening to Moonlight Sonata, all the while indifferent to the human havoc they had wrought earlier that day.

Ricardo Pires , a UNICEF spokesperson, confirmed to reporters on November 24 that "yesterday morning, a baby girl was killed in Khan Younis by an airstrike, while the day before seven children were killed in Gaza City and the south."

He added that "ongoing airstrikes and attacks attributed to Israeli forces in Gaza continue to kill and maim people of all ages in the shattered enclave, despite an agreed ceasefire," and that since October 11, the first day of that ceasefire, Palestinian children in Gaza have been killed at a "rate of two a day."

Several days after he spoke, two Gaza brothers, aged 11 and 8, were killed by an Israeli drone on November 29 while they were out gathering firewood close to a school sheltering displaced people in the town of Beit Suheila.

And so it goes. It will be recalled how immediately after news of the ceasefire broke, Palestinians in Gaza were seen dancing with joy .

Now, they hoped, the suffocating siege that their enclave had been subjected to for what seemed like eternity, a blockade that one imagines must have felt as if a python had them in its grip, would be lifted, and what they had been deprived of for two long, agonising years – food, medicine, clean water, healthcare and perhaps winter clothing for their kids – would flood in.