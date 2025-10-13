US House Speaker Mike Johnson has warned that the ongoing government shutdown could become the longest in American history, insisting he will not negotiate with Democrats until they agree to reopen the government.
Speaking at the Capitol on the 13th day of the shutdown on Monday, the Republican leader said the standoff showed no signs of ending.
"We’re barreling toward one of the longest shutdowns in American history," said Johnson of Louisiana.
The federal closure has halted normal operations, closed museums and national landmarks, disrupted flights, and left tens of thousands of government employees without pay.
At the centre of the impasse is a dispute over health care policy — specifically the Affordable Care Act subsidies that expire at the end of the year.
Democrats are demanding an extension for the millions of Americans who rely on the subsidies to afford insurance, while Republicans argue the issue can be dealt with later.
Johnson thanked President Donald Trump for ensuring military personnel would still be paid, removing one of the key pressure points that might have forced talks.
"We’re grateful to the president for making sure our troops are taken care of," he said.
Vice President JD Vance has warned of "painful" cuts as the Trump administration moves forward with what it calls a downsizing of government.
Thousands of federal employees have already been dismissed — a move that unions and some lawmakers describe as illegal.
With Congress and the White House deadlocked, attention is turning to the end of the month when open enrolment for the health care programme begins.
The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that monthly insurance costs could double if Congress fails to renew subsidies by December 31.
The longest previous shutdown — 35 days — occurred in 2019 during Trump’s first term, when a similar standoff erupted over border wall funding.