Poland scrambles jets due to Russian strikes on Ukraine
When there is hope that this war has a chance to end, Russia provokes once again, a Polish minister says.
Poland is accusing Russia of provocation at a time when Ukraine peace talks are ongoing. / Reuters
August 21, 2025

Poland said on Thursday that aircraft have been scrambled to protect its airspace due to Russian strikes on Ukraine.

"In connection with the activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, conducting strikes on Ukrainian territory... aircraft of the Polish Air Force and allied aviation are operating in Polish airspace," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, Poland said a Russian military drone flew into its airspace and exploded in farmland in the east of the country overnight, calling it a "provocation".

"Once again, we are facing a provocation from the Russian Federation, with a Russian drone," Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters.

The explosion occurred in a cornfield near the village of Osiny, some 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Warsaw and near the borders with Ukraine and Russian-allied Belarus.

Officials said there were no casualties, but the windows of some nearby houses were blown out.

The minister said it came at "a particular moment, where peace talks are underway, where there is hope that this war... has a chance to end. Russia provokes once again".

