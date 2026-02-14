Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Ali Shaath, head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The NCAG, formed after the October ceasefire in Gaza, is a Palestinian governance body under recent peace efforts to oversee Gaza’s civil administration and reconstruction, with Türkiye offering diplomatic backing and humanitarian support to help stabilise and rebuild the besieged enclave.

The NCAG said on Saturday that statements by the Gaza administration regarding readiness to hand over all public institutions pave the way for enabling the body to fully assume its responsibilities in managing the transitional phase.

In a statement, the committee, said it “views the recent expression of readiness for an orderly transition as a pivotal step in fulfilling its mandate as the transitional administration of Gaza.”

Gaza's media office on Thursday renewed its call for the national committee to begin carrying out its duties. Hamas has also repeatedly announced readiness to facilitate the committee’s work.

The entry of committee members into Gaza requires field and security coordination through crossings controlled by Israel. No official position has yet been issued by the body, explaining the delay in its entry, and Israel has not commented on the matter.