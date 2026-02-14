Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Ali Shaath, head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), Turkish diplomatic sources said.
The NCAG, formed after the October ceasefire in Gaza, is a Palestinian governance body under recent peace efforts to oversee Gaza’s civil administration and reconstruction, with Türkiye offering diplomatic backing and humanitarian support to help stabilise and rebuild the besieged enclave.
The NCAG said on Saturday that statements by the Gaza administration regarding readiness to hand over all public institutions pave the way for enabling the body to fully assume its responsibilities in managing the transitional phase.
In a statement, the committee, said it “views the recent expression of readiness for an orderly transition as a pivotal step in fulfilling its mandate as the transitional administration of Gaza.”
Gaza's media office on Thursday renewed its call for the national committee to begin carrying out its duties. Hamas has also repeatedly announced readiness to facilitate the committee’s work.
The entry of committee members into Gaza requires field and security coordination through crossings controlled by Israel. No official position has yet been issued by the body, explaining the delay in its entry, and Israel has not commented on the matter.
Seeking operational independence
The committee said that enabling it to operate efficiently and independently in Gaza would “unlock international support for recovery, reconstruction, secure a complete Israeli withdrawal, and restore normal daily life.”
The committee also called on mediators and all parties concerned to “to intensify efforts to resolve outstanding issues without delay,” stressing that the Palestinian people “cannot afford more time lost; we must move now to ensure a smooth and credible transition.”
The October 10 ceasefire halted Israel’s two-year war on Gaza, though violations continue despite a drop in attacks and limited aid entering the besieged enclave.
Palestinian officials say more than 72,000 people were killed and 171,000 injured, with 90 percent of civilian infrastructure destroyed, while the UN estimates reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.
Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 591 Palestinians have been killed and 1,578 injured since the truce took effect.