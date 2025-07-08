The US Department of Justice and FBI have concluded that disgraced figure Jeffrey Epstein did not maintain a "client list," blackmail public figures, or die by homicide, according to a memo cited in a report by Axios.

The memo, reviewed by the news outlet, marks the first formal rejection by the Trump administration of longstanding conspiracy theories surrounding the convicted sex offender's death in a New York prison cell in August 2019.

According to the memo, federal investigators found "no credible evidence" that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals or had compiled any list of clients.

The report also states that no other individuals involved in Epstein’s case will face charges.

The DOJ said it is releasing both raw and enhanced footage of the hallway outside Epstein’s cell at the Manhattan Correctional Center.

Officials say the video confirms that no one entered the area from 10:40 pm on August 9, when Epstein was locked in, until he was found unresponsive the next morning around 6:30 am.

"The FBI enhanced the relevant footage by increasing its contrast, balancing the colour, and improving its sharpness for greater clarity and viewability," the memo said.

The footage reportedly supports the conclusion of the medical examiner, who ruled Epstein’s death a suicide.