UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has criticised Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza for more than two months.

Speaking at the Security Council's open debate on Palestine, Guterres said he was "alarmed" by statements from Israeli officials suggesting humanitarian aid could be leveraged as a military tactic.

"Aid is non-negotiable," he said, adding that "Israel must protect civilians and must agree to relief schemes and facilitate them."

Guterres said the situation remains dire, with "no end in sight to the killing and misery."

He added that the collapse of a ceasefire agreement on March 18 ended hopes for the release of hostages and the delivery of lifesaving aid.

Turning to the broader conflict, Guterres warned that the prospect of a two-state solution is "at risk of dwindling to the point of disappearance" and a political commitment to the long-standing goal is "farther than it has ever been."

"The world cannot afford to watch the two-state solution disappear," he said, as he urged global leaders to act decisively.

"Political leaders face clear choices; the choice to be silent, the choice to acquiesce, or the choice to act," said Guterres.

No shortage of bombs

Palestinian envoy said that Gaza is enduring relentless bombardment coupled with a deprivation of basic necessities, accusing Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war against civilians.

"There is no shortage of bombs falling on Gaza, but there is an imposed shortage of everything else; starvation as a weapon of war against an entire civilian population that is still being bombarded relentlessly," Palestine’s ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said.

Mansour urged the international community to take concrete steps to put an end to Israeli practices in the occupied territories.

"Palestine calls on all states to take measures against settlement colonisation, annexation, and forcible displacement, and to end the Israeli unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian Territories, in line with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) advisory opinion.

"We call on those who have yet to do so to recognise the State of Palestine without any further delay as a clear signal that they will not tolerate its destruction and the destruction of the two-state solution," he said.

'Unseen level' of humanitarian catastrophe

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has called for the world leaders to prevent a looming “total humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza, as Israeli attacks on Gaza continue to devastate civilian infrastructure and kill non-combatants, including in areas designated as shelters and health facilities.

“As the complete blockade of assistance essential for survival enters its ninth week, there must be concerted international efforts to stop this humanitarian catastrophe from reaching a new, unseen level,” Turk said in a statement on Tuesday.