President Donald Trump once likened the Middle East to a pen, with Israel at its tip: “See this pen? This wonderful pen on my desk is the Middle East, and the top of the pen — that’s Israel.” This statement encapsulates the Israeli government's long-standing desire for territorial expansion, viewing its own state as too small in the vast region.



This drive for growth is central to the ‘ Deal of the Century ’ , a proposal Trump unveiled during his first term. The plan aimed to drastically reshape the Middle East by displacing Palestinians to territories like Sinai and Jordan, while consolidating Israeli control over the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.



However, the foundations of Israel's expansionism were laid much earlier.

The rules of the game have changed



The creation of Israel in 1948 was founded upon the rubble of Palestinian homes and the dead bodies of innocent people. Despite the violent birth, the early leadership claimed to seek a democratic state, forming treaties with the neighbouring countries, attempting to mask the true purpose behind its establishment – Zionism’s expansionist ideology .

But over time, global dynamics evolved, with Israel capitalising on its growing power, now focusing on expanding its territorial control at the expense of Palestinian lives and the stability of Arab nations.

In 1967, under the pretext of a war with neighbouring Arab states, Israel expanded its hegemony into Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, and the occupied West Bank, cementing its dominance in the region and marking the beginning of Israel’s deliberate efforts to reshape the region’s political landscape.

At that time, Israel was an isolated state surrounded by hostile neighbours, trying to protect their lands. However, its leaders found justification in fabricated religious and historical claims to expand its borders, manipulating these narratives to advance their goals.

The motives behind the expansion were clear:

To justify Israel’s existence as a ‘Jewish state’ and further entrench its occupation of Palestinian lands.

To establish new rules of deterrence and intimidation to the surrounding Arab countries, to make sure that the state will not be attacked. To convince the Jewish people from around the world that Israel is a stable and secure refuge, even as it imposed brutal repression on Palestinians. These objectives have been laid bare for all to see. Yet, the conflict remains unresolved, with Israel’s colonial ambitions continuing to fuel violence and instability.



Bloody peace



The Israeli supremacists' push for territorial expansion comes at the expense of Palestinian lives.



The so-called peace process orchestrated by the US has functioned less as a genuine attempt at resolution and more as a political cover for Israel’s ongoing theft of Palestinian land. Marketed to the world as a path toward reconciliation, these negotiations have instead legitimised and accelerated the colonisation of Palestine, particularly through the unchecked expansion of illegal Israeli settlements across the occupied West Bank.



Nowhere is this more visible than in occupied East Jerusalem. Historically, the area has had an Arab majority and was administered by Jordan from 1948 until 1967.



That year, Israel invaded East Jerusalem during the Arab-Israeli War and has occupied it ever since, a move never recognised under international law. Despite its illegal status, Israel has continued to aggressively pursue policies to Judaise the city, seeking to erase its Palestinian identity.

This includes systematic land confiscation, home demolitions, revocation of residency rights, and increasingly hostile control over sacred religious sites such as Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. These actions aim to transform East Jerusalem into an exclusively Jewish space, further entrenching occupation and apartheid.