Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday welcomed Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Istanbul, who is paying an official visit to Türkiye.

After the ceremony at the Dolmabahce Palace, the two held a one-on-one meeting, followed by talks between their delegations.

The meeting was also attended by Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin, and presidential adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic.

Alongside the existing economic and political agreements, the shared culture and history amongst the nations, serve as a solid foundation, providing a framework for collaboration in areas such as trade, investment, security, culture, and education.