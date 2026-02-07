Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday welcomed Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Istanbul, who is paying an official visit to Türkiye.
After the ceremony at the Dolmabahce Palace, the two held a one-on-one meeting, followed by talks between their delegations.
The meeting was also attended by Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin, and presidential adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic.
Alongside the existing economic and political agreements, the shared culture and history amongst the nations, serve as a solid foundation, providing a framework for collaboration in areas such as trade, investment, security, culture, and education.
The strong bond of brotherhood, coupled with shared values and common interests, ensures that Türkiye and Jordan will continue to work hand in hand to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.
The two countries have witnessed significant milestones in their cooperation, including the enactment of the Free Trade Agreement and the Agreement on Visa Exemption. The economic, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges have played a pivotal role in fostering a strong bond between Türkiye and Jordan.
With a shared commitment to peace and stability in the region, these nations are poised to strengthen their partnership further and contribute to the welfare of the Middle East, including addressing the Palestine issue in their regional stability cooperation.