A former Iraqi goldsmith has spent six years creating what is believed to be the world’s largest handwritten Quran in Istanbul, producing a manuscript with pages measuring four metres long and 1.5 metres wide.

Ali Zaman, born in 1971 in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, developed a passion for Islamic calligraphy from a young age.

After leaving his trade as a jeweller in 2013, he dedicated himself fully to the art.

In 2017, Zaman moved with his family to Istanbul’s Fatih district to further his work.

The massive Quran, which took six years to complete, was written entirely by hand with traditional reed pens in the thuluth script—an Arabic script version of Islamic calligraphy.

Each page, when opened, spans three metres. Zaman avoided modern tools, meticulously crafting every letter himself.

Working alone in a small room at Istanbul’s Mihrimah Sultan Mosque complex, he spent each day on the manuscript, pausing only for meals and prayers.

The project was entirely self-funded. Zaman continued despite serious health challenges, which forced a pause in 2023.

He has won multiple international awards, including first prizes in thuluth and naskh calligraphy in Syria, Malaysia, Iraq, and Türkiye.