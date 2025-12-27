Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would hold talks with European leaders after meeting US President Donald Trump.
Zelenskyy said on Sunday he had spoken with a group of Ukraine’s partners to coordinate priorities on the diplomatic track.
"Tomorrow, after the meeting with President Trump, we will continue the discussion," he said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
Zelenskyy consulted with allies and won renewed expressions of support ahead of a meeting with Trump, hours after Russia pummelled Kiev with drones and missiles in its latest attack on the capital.
During a stopover in Canada en route to Florida for the Trump meeting, the Ukrainian president spoke first with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Then, in a conference call, he briefed EU, NATO and European leaders, who gave him their "full support,” according to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a social media post that they welcomed "a just and lasting peace that preserves Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Russia has accused Ukraine and its European backers of trying to "torpedo" a previous US-brokered plan to stop the fighting.
Adding to pressure on the battlefield, Russia announced it had captured two more towns in eastern Ukraine, Myrnograd and Guliaipole.
"If the authorities in Kiev don't want to settle this business peacefully, we'll resolve all the problems before us by military means," Russian President Vladimir Putin said.