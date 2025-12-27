Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would hold talks with European leaders after meeting US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy said on Sunday he had spoken with a group of Ukraine’s partners to coordinate priorities on the diplomatic track.



"Tomorrow, after the meeting with President Trump, we will continue the discussion," he said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Zelenskyy consulted with allies and won renewed expressions of support ahead of a meeting with Trump, hours after Russia pummelled Kiev with drones and missiles in its latest attack on the capital.

During a stopover in Canada en route to Florida for the Trump meeting, the Ukrainian president spoke first with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Then, in a conference call, he briefed EU, NATO and European leaders, who gave him their "full support,” according to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.