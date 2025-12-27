WORLD
2 min read
Zelenskyy to consult European leaders after Trump meeting
During a stopover in Canada en route to Florida for the Trump meeting, the Ukrainian president spoke first with the Canadian prime minister.
Zelenskyy to consult European leaders after Trump meeting
Russia has accused Ukraine and its European backers of trying to "torpedo" a previous US-brokered plan. / TRT Balkan
December 27, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would hold talks with European leaders after meeting US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy said on Sunday he had spoken with a group of Ukraine’s partners to coordinate priorities on the diplomatic track.

"Tomorrow, after the meeting with President Trump, we will continue the discussion," he said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Zelenskyy consulted with allies and won renewed expressions of support ahead of a meeting with Trump, hours after Russia pummelled Kiev with drones and missiles in its latest attack on the capital.

During a stopover in Canada en route to Florida for the Trump meeting, the Ukrainian president spoke first with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Then, in a conference call, he briefed EU, NATO and European leaders, who gave him their "full support,” according to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

RECOMMENDED

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a social media post that they welcomed "a just and lasting peace that preserves Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russia has accused Ukraine and its European backers of trying to "torpedo" a previous US-brokered plan to stop the fighting.

Adding to pressure on the battlefield, Russia announced it had captured two more towns in eastern Ukraine, Myrnograd and Guliaipole.

"If the authorities in Kiev don't want to settle this business peacefully, we'll resolve all the problems before us by military means," Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

RelatedTRT World - Territorial integrity, Zaporizhzhia plant non-negotiable: Zelenskyy
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar