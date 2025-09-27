Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he has provided US President Donald Trump with a list of requested weapons worth $90 billion.

"We have provided the US president with a list of everything Ukraine wants, with details and illustrations," he said at a press briefing in Kiev.

Zelenskyy commented on reports about the request for Tomahawk cruise missiles and said the demand for transferring weapons is part of a "big deal" for acquiring American armaments.

According to him, Kiev is also prepared to sign separate agreements on other types of weapons, including long-range systems.

On Friday, American media cited American and Ukrainian officials to report on Trump's possible transfer of long-range weapons to Ukraine. However, the US president made no mention of any commitments to make the transfer.

