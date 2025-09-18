WAR ON GAZA
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
China Embassy in Tel Aviv says Israel needs "political wisdom," not just military operations and endless bombardment of Gaza.
"China is shocked by the remarks made by the Israeli leader," said the embassy spokesperson in a statement. / AP
September 18, 2025

China has rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusations of an "information blockade" against Israel, warning that such claims harm bilateral relations.

Netanyahu's claims are completely false and harmful to China-Israel relations, and Beijing is deeply concerned and strongly opposed to them, the state-run Global Times reported on Thursday, citing a statement issued by the Chinese Embassy in Israel.

"China is shocked by the remarks made by the Israeli leader," said the embassy spokesperson in a statement.

The reaction came after Netanyahu recently accused some countries, including China, of investing in artificial intelligence technologies and using social media to launch an "information blockade" on Israel.

"Israel needs political wisdom, creative diplomacy"

The embassy said criticism on social media platforms should not be attributed to China, noting that the international community has been united in calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to end the war and secure the release of hostages.

"Israel needs political wisdom and creative diplomacy, not simply military operations and endless bombardment," it said.

The embassy urged Israel to heed international calls, halt its military campaign in Gaza, and agree to a comprehensive ceasefire to avert a deeper humanitarian crisis.

The Israeli army has killed over 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023.

The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.

