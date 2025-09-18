China has rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusations of an "information blockade" against Israel, warning that such claims harm bilateral relations.

Netanyahu's claims are completely false and harmful to China-Israel relations, and Beijing is deeply concerned and strongly opposed to them, the state-run Global Times reported on Thursday, citing a statement issued by the Chinese Embassy in Israel.

"China is shocked by the remarks made by the Israeli leader," said the embassy spokesperson in a statement.

The reaction came after Netanyahu recently accused some countries, including China, of investing in artificial intelligence technologies and using social media to launch an "information blockade" on Israel.

The embassy said criticism on social media platforms should not be attributed to China, noting that the international community has been united in calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to end the war and secure the release of hostages.