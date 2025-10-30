Narin Fandoglu keeps a small watercolour journal in her backpack, which has travelled with her from refugee camps to the dusty roads of distant towns in Africa.

For 36-year-old Fandoglu, an operational adviser for Doctors Without Borders (MSF) based in Geneva, sketching is not just a hobby.

It is her way to process emotions as she bears witness to the horrors of war, famine, and devastation across continents.

“My drawings are not about tragedy,” she tells TRT World.

“They’re about humanity, about the quiet strength I recognise in people rebuilding their lives, just as my family once did. It’s my way of saying: I see you,” she says.

Fandoglu’s drawing talent came to the fore in 2023 as war and destruction descended upon Sudan, a country in Northeast Africa that she would visit more than once as part of her job.

Deadly clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group over the last three years have unleashed widespread ethnic violence, resulting in the displacement of more than 12 million people .

Described as one of the world's worst humanitarian crises , the strife has triggered a famine in parts of the country, while the health system lies in ruins.

Fandoglu has visited Sudan twice this year. First West Darfur, where she helped launch a malnutrition and child health project. Later Port Sudan and Khartoum, where she witnessed access restrictions and the stubborn determination of MSF teams on the ground.

Most of the world has looked away. But Fandoglu refuses to.

“Sudan has become invisible to much of the world. There is limited media coverage, little diplomatic effort, and too few attempts to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches people,” she says.

To reach Khartoum, she flew from Geneva to Nairobi, caught a flight by the UN Humanitarian Air Service to Port Sudan, then endured a two-day journey by road. When she finally saw her colleagues – who had waited over a month for visas and paperwork – relief washed over her.

“I was so happy to hug them,” she says.

A migrant child

Fandoglu was six when her family left Bulgaria for Türkiye. She was angry for years at her parents for uprooting her and leaving her grandparents behind.

“At that age, I couldn’t understand their decision or imagine how hard it must have been for them, too,” she says.

She felt isolated in her first years in Türkiye. That loneliness lodged deep. Years later, working with MSF in migration responses, the memory resurfaced.

“It struck me that I was a migrant child too,” she says. The realisation changed how she saw the people she met.

“Each person carries many stories that we cannot see,” she says.

Sketching pain and resilience

One sketch that is close to her heart shows men riding on the back of a pickup truck, travelling from Port Sudan to Khartoum just before Eid. They wore their finest clothes.

“The road was full of people returning,” she says. “I imagine some were going back only to celebrate the holiday and others to try to rebuild their lives,” she adds.

She watched them and wondered if they felt excitement, fear, uncertainty, or “perhaps a quiet hope”.

She painted them quickly, as the truck kicked up dust. “Sketching that scene helped me process all of that,” she says.

“It was a way to hold onto a moment that carried both the pain of what Sudan has endured, and the resilience of those still finding reasons to hope, to go home, and to begin again.”

More than just victims

On the road to Khartoum, Fandoglu met a woman making coffee.