Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado did not appear in Oslo on Wednesday to receive her Nobel Peace Prize, the Nobel Institute confirmed, ending days of uncertainty over whether she would attempt the journey despite threats from Caracas.

“She is not coming to the ceremony,” Nobel Institute spokesperson Erik Aasheim told AFP ahead of the event at Oslo’s City Hall. Machado, 58, has been living in hiding since August 2024 and has kept her travel plans secret amid warnings from Venezuelan authorities.

Related TRT World - Will Machado show up? Key presser postponed amid questions over Nobel laureate's whereabouts

Barred from traveling to Norway

Attorney General Tarek William Saab said last month that Machado would be considered a “fugitive” if she traveled to Norway.