Syrian security forces thwarted an attack by remnants of the former Assad regime on the SADCOP petroleum company in Latakia in northwestern Syria.

The state news agency SANA, citing a security source, said a security convoy moved from Idlib province in northwestern Syria toward the coast to pursue the remaining loyalists of the Assad regime and reestablish security and stability in the region.

The source said an attack on SADCOP had been repelled, without providing further details.

In recent days, the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus have seen heightened security tensions amid coordinated attacks by Assad loyalists. These attacks – described as the most severe since the regime’s fall in December – targeted security patrols, checkpoints, and hospitals, resulting in deaths and injuries.

In response, security and military forces launched sweeping operations to track down the attackers. The operations have led to fierce clashes, as government officials assert that the situation is moving toward full stability.

‘Expected challenges’

Syrian President Ahmed Alsharaa that recent security incidents in the country’s coastal region are “under control,” terming them as “expected challenges.”

"The crisis has passed safely," Alsharaa said after attending the dawn prayer at a mosque in the Al Mezzeh district of Damascus as shown by a video shared on social media.

“What is happening in the country are expected challenges. We must preserve national unity and civil peace among Syrians,” he stressed.

“We are capable of living together in this country as much as possible,” he added.