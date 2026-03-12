Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Ankara remains “completely opposed to any plan that aims to provoke civil war in Iran and fuel conflicts along ethnic or religious fault lines.”



Fidan made the remarks during a joint press conference on Thursday following his meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in the capital Ankara.

He warned against attempts to exploit ethnic or sectarian divisions in the country, stressing that Iran’s territorial integrity must not be questioned.

“We are against plans aimed at triggering a civil war in Iran and provoking conflicts along ethnic and religious fault lines,” Fidan said, adding that Ankara would not allow such efforts.

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