Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Ankara remains “completely opposed to any plan that aims to provoke civil war in Iran and fuel conflicts along ethnic or religious fault lines.”
Fidan made the remarks during a joint press conference on Thursday following his meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in the capital Ankara.
He warned against attempts to exploit ethnic or sectarian divisions in the country, stressing that Iran’s territorial integrity must not be questioned.
“We are against plans aimed at triggering a civil war in Iran and provoking conflicts along ethnic and religious fault lines,” Fidan said, adding that Ankara would not allow such efforts.
Warning over Lebanon escalation
Fidan also criticised Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Lebanon, saying the attacks risk pushing the country towards collapse.
He accused the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of fueling instability across the region.
“Israel’s attacks must end before the Lebanese state collapses,” Fidan said, warning that such a scenario would have serious repercussions for the wider Middle East, particularly neighbouring countries.
He also condemned the mass displacement caused by the fighting, describing it as “absolutely unacceptable.”
Fidan’s remarks came as regional tensions continue to rise amid escalating clashes between Israel and armed groups across Lebanon and the broader Middle East.