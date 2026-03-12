TÜRKİYE
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Türkiye opposes any plan to incite civil war in Iran: Fidan
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan cautions against plans to destabilise Iran and warns Israeli attacks risk collapsing the Lebanese state.
Türkiye opposes any plan to incite civil war in Iran: Fidan
Türkiye’s Foreign Minisiter Hakan Fidan has welcomed his German counterpart Johann Wadephul in Ankara. / AA
March 12, 2026

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Ankara remains “completely opposed to any plan that aims to provoke civil war in Iran and fuel conflicts along ethnic or religious fault lines.”

Fidan made the remarks during a joint press conference on Thursday following his meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in the capital Ankara.

He warned against attempts to exploit ethnic or sectarian divisions in the country, stressing that Iran’s territorial integrity must not be questioned.

“We are against plans aimed at triggering a civil war in Iran and provoking conflicts along ethnic and religious fault lines,” Fidan said, adding that Ankara would not allow such efforts.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan vows Türkiye stands for peace, urges ceasefire as Iran war escalates

Warning over Lebanon escalation

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Fidan also criticised Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Lebanon, saying the attacks risk pushing the country towards collapse.

He accused the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of fueling instability across the region.

“Israel’s attacks must end before the Lebanese state collapses,” Fidan said, warning that such a scenario would have serious repercussions for the wider Middle East, particularly neighbouring countries.

He also condemned the mass displacement caused by the fighting, describing it as “absolutely unacceptable.”

Fidan’s remarks came as regional tensions continue to rise amid escalating clashes between Israel and armed groups across Lebanon and the broader Middle East.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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