General Mamadi Doumbouya, Guinea’s incumbent junta leader and candidate for the Generation pour la Modernite et le Developpement (Generation for Modernity and Development, GMD), has taken commanding leads in the first provisional partial results from the December 28 presidential election.

The early results on Tuesday showed him dominating all released districts, often securing more than 80 percent of the vote.

The General Directorate of Elections (DGE) fulfilled its pledge to release initial partial provisional results within 24 hours of polling, beginning announcements on Monday.

On Monday, late at night, DGE Director General Djenabou Toure personally presented the figures, which covered 15 electoral districts: six communes in Conakry and nine prefectures in the interior.

Turnout high as rival concedes defeat

Toure also outlined key election statistics: 6,768,450 registered voters were called to the polls across 16,730 voting centres and 23,975 polling stations in 50 electoral districts, comprising 33 prefectures, 13 communes in Conakry, and four overseas constituencies (Africa, Asia, Europe, and America). A provisional turnout of around 85% was reported.

Doumbouya led decisively in the announced areas. Additional partial results are expected on Tuesday, starting at 2 pm local time.

In a notable move, Abdoulaye Kourouma, candidate of the Rassemblement pour la Renaissance et le Developpement (RRD) and a former deputy, conceded defeat on Tuesday.