US chipmaker Nvidia and Germany-based Siemens announced on Tuesday they are expanding their strategic partnership to develop industrial artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, aiming to accelerate the integration of AI into the real world.
"Together, the companies aim to develop industrial and physical AI solutions that will bring AI-driven innovation to every industry and industrial workflow, as well as accelerate each others’ operations," Nvidia said in a statement.
It noted that the two firms plan to create an AI-accelerated industrial portfolio and will work on the design of next-generation AI factories.
Nvidia said it will provide AI infrastructure, simulation libraries, models, frameworks, and plans, while Siemens will bring in hundreds of industrial AI experts and provide hardware and software solutions.
"Together, we are building the Industrial AI operating system — redefining how the physical world is designed, built and run — to scale AI and create real-world impact,” Siemens CEO Roland Busch said.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated that generative AI and accelerated computing have ignited a "new industrial revolution," transforming digital twins from passive simulations into the active intelligence of the physical world.
“Our partnership with Siemens fuses the world’s leading industrial software with Nvidia’s full-stack AI platform to close the gap between ideas and reality — empowering industries to simulate complex systems in software, then seamlessly automate and operate them in the physical world," Huang added.