BIZTECH
2 min read
Nvidia deepens partnership with Siemens to reshape industrial AI systems
The partnership brings together Nvidia’s AI platforms and Siemens’ industrial technologies to drive industrial innovation.
Nvidia deepens partnership with Siemens to reshape industrial AI systems
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated that generative AI and accelerated computing have ignited a "new industrial revolution". / Reuters
January 7, 2026

US chipmaker Nvidia and Germany-based Siemens announced on Tuesday they are expanding their strategic partnership to develop industrial artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, aiming to accelerate the integration of AI into the real world.

"Together, the companies aim to develop industrial and physical AI solutions that will bring AI-driven innovation to every industry and industrial workflow, as well as accelerate each others’ operations," Nvidia said in a statement.

It noted that the two firms plan to create an AI-accelerated industrial portfolio and will work on the design of next-generation AI factories.

Nvidia said it will provide AI infrastructure, simulation libraries, models, frameworks, and plans, while Siemens will bring in hundreds of industrial AI experts and provide hardware and software solutions.

RECOMMENDED

"Together, we are building the Industrial AI operating system — redefining how the physical world is designed, built and run — to scale AI and create real-world impact,” Siemens CEO Roland Busch said.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated that generative AI and accelerated computing have ignited a "new industrial revolution," transforming digital twins from passive simulations into the active intelligence of the physical world.

“Our partnership with Siemens fuses the world’s leading industrial software with Nvidia’s full-stack AI platform to close the gap between ideas and reality — empowering industries to simulate complex systems in software, then seamlessly automate and operate them in the physical world," Huang added.

RelatedTRT World - Nvidia developing chip location tech to curb AI processor smuggling
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home
US to deploy 200 troops to train Nigerian forces in fight against terrorists