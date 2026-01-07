US chipmaker Nvidia and Germany-based Siemens announced on Tuesday they are expanding their strategic partnership to develop industrial artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, aiming to accelerate the integration of AI into the real world.

"Together, the companies aim to develop industrial and physical AI solutions that will bring AI-driven innovation to every industry and industrial workflow, as well as accelerate each others’ operations," Nvidia said in a statement.

It noted that the two firms plan to create an AI-accelerated industrial portfolio and will work on the design of next-generation AI factories.

Nvidia said it will provide AI infrastructure, simulation libraries, models, frameworks, and plans, while Siemens will bring in hundreds of industrial AI experts and provide hardware and software solutions.