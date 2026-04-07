Türkiye’s main defence industry objective in the days ahead is to produce high-tech products more quickly, more effectively, and in greater quantities, vaulting it into the global top 10 of defence exporters, said the nation’s president.

Speaking at the opening of Roketsan’s new facilities in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye aims to reach its target of $11 billion in defence and aerospace exports in 2028, putting it in the ranks of the world’s top 10 in defence exporters.

He also said the new infrastructure established for air defence systems and missile projects would further enhance the deterrent power of the Turkish Armed Forces.

“With the systems that make up the striking power of the Steel Dome reaching a higher production tempo, we will further strengthen our air defence architecture,” Erdogan said.

Steel Dome is Türkiye’s integrated layered air defence architecture, bringing together domestically developed radar, missile, electronic warfare, and command systems to protect its airspace from threats at multiple altitudes and ranges.