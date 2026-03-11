Illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank are taking advantage of curbs on movement imposed during the war on Iran to attack Palestinians, with military roadblocks preventing ambulances from reaching victims quickly, rights groups and medics have said.

Illegal settlers have killed at least five Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the United States and Israel began airstrikes against Iran on February 28, according to the Palestinian health ministry. A sixth man died after inhaling teargas fired during an attack, according to Israeli rights group B'Tselem.

Israel's military blocked many occupied West Bank roads with iron gates and mounds of earth on the first day of the war, and has largely shut crossings with Israel.

The Israeli military says the curbs are preemptive measures while it is carrying out air strikes on Iran and against Hezbollah, which has fired missiles at Israel in solidarity with Tehran.

Palestinians in remote occupied West Bank villages say the roadblocks have left them increasingly exposed to illegal settler violence.

The Israeli military has also continued to carry out the raids it frequently conducts in Palestinian cities and towns during peacetime to arrest Palestinians, often without charge, they say.

Related TRT World - EU urges Israel to stop 'unacceptable' violence by illegal settlers in occupied West Bank

Shooting by armed illegal settlers

Malak Beirat's husband, Thaer, was one of two Palestinians who residents and the Palestinian health ministry say were shot dead by illegal settlers before dawn on Sunday in Abu Falah, north of the city of Ramallah.

"Thaer loved life. I never expected he would die," said Beirat, fighting back tears as she sat with her two children.

Witnesses said that when over 100 settlers gathered on the outskirts of Abu Falah, a local WhatsApp group rallied men to protect the small village. The initial confrontation involved stone throwing, but armed settlers arrived later and began shooting, they said.

Beirat's husband was shot dead while trying to protect a house from attack, a man who helped defend the village said.

Blood could still be seen on Monday in olive groves at the scene of the attack, where villagers have erected two Palestinian flags at the spots where the two men were killed - one for each victim.

A third Palestinian died after the attack. B'Tselem said his death was probably caused by the effect of teargas fired by Israeli troops deployed to the village during the attack.

Related TRT World - Israeli forces raid Balata refugee camp, surround house in occupied West Bank

‘Taking advantage of the war’

Medics say the new roadblocks have led to delays in reaching injured Palestinians.