UN experts condemn Russia's convictions of ICC prosecutor and judges
A Moscow court has convicted ICC prosecutor and eight judges in absentia, a move UN human rights experts have denounced as blatant breach of international law.
The Moscow City Court has sentenced Prosecutor Karim Khan to 15 years in prison over the prosecution of Russian citizens linked to war crimes warrants / AP
February 5, 2026

UN human rights experts have condemned a Moscow court's conviction in absentia of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and eight sitting judges, calling the move a "flagrant violation of international law."

On December 12, the Moscow City Court sentenced ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan and eight judges on charges linked to what Russian authorities described as the "unlawful prosecution of Russian citizens."

The officials were handed prison terms ranging from three and a half to 15 years, with Khan receiving 15 years, and were declared internationally wanted.

"These convictions are legally null and void under international law," the experts said in a statement.

"It is an unprecedented attempt to criminalise the exercise of independent judicial and prosecutorial functions of an international court."

They said the charges stem from the ICC's work on alleged war crimes connected to Russia's war in Ukraine, including arrest warrants issued in 2023 for President Vladimir Putin and Russia's children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova.

The experts stressed that ICC judges and prosecutors are protected by functional immunity under the Rome Statute and that domestic courts cannot prosecute them for official acts carried out in their professional capacity.

They added that trials in absentia conducted without proper notification or legal representation "fall short of minimum due process standards" and called on Russia to annul the convictions and withdraw the international warrants.

"No state may invoke sovereignty to shield itself from accountability," the experts said, adding: "Attempts by Russia or other UN member states to undermine the ICC through reprisals against judicial independence and intimidation of the ICC’s officials must end."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
