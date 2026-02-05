UN human rights experts have condemned a Moscow court's conviction in absentia of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and eight sitting judges, calling the move a "flagrant violation of international law."

On December 12, the Moscow City Court sentenced ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan and eight judges on charges linked to what Russian authorities described as the "unlawful prosecution of Russian citizens."

The officials were handed prison terms ranging from three and a half to 15 years, with Khan receiving 15 years, and were declared internationally wanted.

"These convictions are legally null and void under international law," the experts said in a statement.

"It is an unprecedented attempt to criminalise the exercise of independent judicial and prosecutorial functions of an international court."