As tensions escalate between Iran and the US amid widespread speculation of an imminent war, crisis management authorities in Tehran are leaving nothing to chance.

Speaking to the media in Tehran on Saturday, Ali Nasiri, Head of the Tehran Crisis Management Organisation, said that the Passive Defence Committee of Tehran Municipality has conducted a comprehensive survey of existing shelters across the capital city.

According to the survey, approximately 518 old shelters located in schools were identified, but only about 20 percent of these are currently restorable.

Nasiri noted that 82 metro stations across Tehran have been officially designated as shelters and are being equipped with essential living facilities, including restrooms, water and food reserves.

He added that the installation of shelter signs and labels at these stations will be completed soon.

Beyond the metro system, more than 300 other underground spaces, such as parking lots and public complexes, have also been identified as potential emergency shelters.