Donald Trump said on Monday that he would not run for vice president in the 2028 American election, a move some supporters suggest would allow him to skirt term limits and stay in the White House.

The US Constitution limits presidents to two terms, and Trump began his second term in January.

However, some of his advocates have suggested the Republican could skirt the rule by becoming vice president and then stepping back into a vacated top job.

Asked whether he would run for vice president in November 2028, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he "would be allowed to do that".

But he added: "I wouldn't do it... I think it's too cute. It wouldn't be right."

Trump, who served his initial term from 2017 to 2021, often mentions that his supporters have called for him to govern beyond his current tenure, despite the constitutional restriction.

The 79-year-old tycoon has also recently displayed red hats emblazoned with the slogan "Trump 2028" on a desk in the Oval Office.