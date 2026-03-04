WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Israeli-US war on Iran largest US military buildup in Middle East in decades: CENTCOM
US Central Command says 50,000 troops, 200 fighter jets and two aircraft carriers also take part in attacks, with nearly 2,000 targets struck across the country.
Israeli-US war on Iran largest US military buildup in Middle East in decades: CENTCOM
Cooper said Iran’s ability to strike US forces and allies is declining as the offensive continues. / Reuters
11 hours ago

Over 50,000 troops, 200 fighter jets and two aircraft carriers are taking part in joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Brad Cooper said on Tuesday.

In a video message, Cooper said the operation—now in its fourth day—represents the largest US military buildup in the Middle East in a generation.

He said US and Israeli forces have struck nearly 2,000 targets across Iran using more than 2,000 munitions since the offensive began.

Iran has responded with large-scale retaliatory attacks, launching more than 500 ballistic missiles and over 2,000 drones, according to Cooper.

"We are also sinking the Iranian Navy, the entire navy. Thus far, we've destroyed 17 Iranian ships," he said.

RECOMMENDED

Despite the retaliation, Cooper said Iran’s ability to strike US forces and allies is declining as the military offensive continues.

Tensions have escalated across the region since the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US military assets.

Six US service members were killed and several others wounded in an Iranian strike on a tactical operations centre in Kuwait during the operation, CENTCOM announced.

RelatedTRT World - 500 Israeli, US military, strategic sites hit in escalating war, Iran says
SOURCE:AA
Explore
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school
Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL
Türkiye working to resolve problems through 'peace-oriented diplomacy': Erdogan