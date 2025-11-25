Washington, DC — The US military build-up in the southern Caribbean, including the recent arrival of the world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, may be either an armed incursion of Venezuela or a bluff to pressure Caracas, but it has put Colombia in a tricky spot.

Colombia, which shares a 2,000-km border with Venezuela, recently restored its diplomatic relations with Caracas and hosts over 2.5 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants.

Gustavo Petro, Colombia's first leftist President, who rose to power on a platform of significant social and economic change, aiming to address deep-seated issues of inequality, poverty, and the climate crisis, opposes "a violent dismantling of the Venezuelan state," even as Bogota, historically a close partner of Washington and a "Major Non-NATO Ally," hosts several US military bases.

Observers of Latin America suggest that while the US might require Colombia for any successful military action against Venezuela, it is also exerting considerable effort to build a case against Petro individually.

"What has happened at the end of the Trump administration is really a dispute that's political between two heads of state, Trump and Petro, who has been on the opposite side of arguments about migration policy, about the war in Gaza... and now, of course, the strikes in the Caribbean," Elizabeth Dickinson, interim deputy director for Latin America at the International Crisis Group, tells TRT World.

"[So], what the US policy has been toward Colombia is essentially to sanction Petro personally, directly… putting him on the Clinton list, the OFAC sanctions list, but to send a message clearly that the United States does not have a problem with Colombian institutions, regional authorities, the private sector, etc," she adds.

Dickinson was referring to the Department of the Treasury's Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN list), also known as the Clinton list, which is maintained by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Colombia's policy towards US-Venezuela tensions has evolved significantly under President Petro, who took office in 2022. Petro shifted towards re-establishing diplomatic ties with President Nicolas Maduro's government in Venezuela, emphasising dialogue and regional cooperation over confrontation.

Petro in US crosshairs

This stance differs from past Colombian governments that supported US attempts to isolate Maduro, including recognising in 2019 opposition’s Juan Guaida as the country’s president.

In the ongoing US-Venezuela tensions under Trump's second term, Colombia has positioned itself as a mediator, opposing US military escalation.

While many Latin American countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Nicaragua have criticised the US for strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean, resulting in over 80 deaths, Petro has slammed US military build-ups near Venezuela as disrespectful to Latin America and suspended specific intelligence cooperation with the US over such actions.

That, in turn, has prompted the US Treasury to sanction Petro and his "support network" while the US President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Marco Rubio have called him a "lunatic," mirroring their aggressive stance against Venezuela’s President Maduro.

Petro has also proposed multilateral talks to de-escalate US-Venezuela tensions, including the involvement of China, Mexico, Ecuador, Chile, Australia, and the US, potentially hosted in Pearl Harbor, reflecting broader regional unease, echoed by bodies like the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

And last week, Petro called for a power-sharing deal between Maduro’s government and opposition as a peaceful way out of the nation’s crisis that he said could "open paths to democracy, without undue pressure."

"I oppose solutions that are not negotiated and that attempt to achieve the victory of one sector through the extermination of the other," the Colombia leader added.

But why has Washington spotlighted Bogota amidst rising tensions with Venezuela, even though Colombia wasn't the only nation opposing the US strikes in the Caribbean?

"Colombia sits at the centre of that operation [against Venezuela]. The United States cannot carry out sustained aggression against Venezuela without the Colombian border, Colombian airspace, and Colombian military cooperation," Jenaro Abraham, a political scientist and professor of Latin American politics at Gonzaga University, tells TRT World.

Abraham suggests the US aims to distance Colombia from its president, a view akin to Dickinson's.

"The sudden easing of tariffs on major Colombian exports signals continued support for the Colombian state, while the simultaneous escalation of targeted sanctions against President Gustavo Petro signals punishment and isolation of the president himself," Abraham adds.