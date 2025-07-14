BIZTECH
2 min read
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
The move came after US President Donald Trump threw months of EU negotiations into disarray by threatening 30 percent tariffs if no deal is reached by August 1.
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
The EU has already prepared a separate list of US imports. / Reuters
July 14, 2025

The European Commission has said it was putting forward a new list of US goods worth $84 billion that could be targeted by EU levies if tariff talks with Washington fail.

The bloc's trade chief, Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, announced the proposal, "accounting for some 72 billion euros' ($84 billion) worth of US imports", at a meeting with EU ministers in Brussels on Monday.

"We continue to engage with the US administration and prioritise a negotiated solution by the new deadline of August 1. I cannot imagine walking away without any effort," Sefcovic said before the meeting.

But the EU would have to prepare for all outcomes, he added, "including, if necessary, well-considered, proportionate countermeasures to restore the balance."

The move came after US President Donald Trump threw months of painstaking negotiations with the EU into disarray by threatening to impose tariffs of 30 percent on the bloc's goods if there is no deal by August 1.

RelatedTRT Global - Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August

'We should be ready'

RECOMMENDED

EU trade ministers agreed they were still keen to secure an agreement with Washington before that deadline to head off the damaging duties.

But at the same time, Brussels is moving to ready potential retaliation if Trump presses ahead with the sweeping tariffs.

"There was a total unified position among the ministers that we should be ready to respond if needed," said Denmark's foreign minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency.

The EU has already prepared a separate list of US imports worth $24 billion that it is ready to target with earlier tariffs from Trump on steel and aluminium.

The bloc announced on Sunday that it would further hold off putting that list into force as it searches for a deal with the United States by August.

RelatedTRT Global - EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says