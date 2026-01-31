Israeli forces carried out ground incursions into the southern Syrian area of the Quneitra and Daraa countrysides on Saturday.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that two vehicles of Israeli forces advanced from Tel Abu Ghithar towards the western outskirts of the village of Sayda al-Hanout in southern Quneitra province.

The Israeli forces fired gunshots towards empty agricultural land, apparently to intimidate residents and shepherds, without causing injuries, according to the report.

In neighbouring western Daraa province, another Israeli unit made up of five armoured vehicles advanced towards the Jamleh Company area, SANA said.

The force set up a temporary checkpoint on the Wadi Jamleh Road, conducted limited searches in the area, and later withdrew, as tension spread among residents during its presence.