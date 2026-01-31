WORLD
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Local media reports Israeli incursions in Quneitra and Daraa amid gunfire.
(FILE) Israeli forces have continued near-daily strikes and ground incursions in Syrian territory, particularly in Quneitra and Daraa. / Reuters
January 31, 2026

Israeli forces carried out ground incursions into the southern Syrian area of the Quneitra and Daraa countrysides on Saturday.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that two vehicles of Israeli forces advanced from Tel Abu Ghithar towards the western outskirts of the village of Sayda al-Hanout in southern Quneitra province.

The Israeli forces fired gunshots towards empty agricultural land, apparently to intimidate residents and shepherds, without causing injuries, according to the report.

In neighbouring western Daraa province, another Israeli unit made up of five armoured vehicles advanced towards the Jamleh Company area, SANA said.

The force set up a temporary checkpoint on the Wadi Jamleh Road, conducted limited searches in the area, and later withdrew, as tension spread among residents during its presence.

The incidents came despite an agreement reached on January 6 between Syria and Israel to establish a US-supervised communication mechanism aimed at coordinating information sharing, reducing military escalation and engaging diplomatically, including exploring commercial opportunities.

Israeli forces have continued near-daily strikes and ground incursions in Syrian territory, particularly in the southern provinces of Quneitra and Daraa, including detentions, the establishment of checkpoints and the destruction of farmland.

Israel has occupied most of Syria’s Golan Heights since 1967.

Following the ouster of former President Bashar al Assad on December 8, 2024, Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement and moved into the Syrian buffer zone.

Syrians say the continued Israeli actions undermine efforts to restore stability and hinder the government’s attempts to attract investment to improve economic conditions.

SOURCE:AA
