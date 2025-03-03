US President Donald Trump has suspended aid to Ukraine, an official told the AFP news agency, sharply escalating pressure on Kiev to agree to peace negotiations with Russia.

"The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," a White House official said on Monday in a brief statement, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The order came after The Wall Street Journal, citing current and former US officials, reported on Monday that financing was suspended in recent weeks due to the administration's freeze on foreign aid.

However, the potential shutdown of the primary arms transfer pipeline to Ukraine comes just days after a tense meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

The public spat was over Zelenksyy's doubts that Trump's efforts to broker a deal to end the three-year-long war with Russia may not yield lasting peace.

Zelenskyy departed the White House following the argument, and a planned signing ceremony for a deal on critical minerals and a press conference were cancelled. ​​​​​

Asked whether the US will end military aid to Ukraine during a press briefing at the White House, Trump said that he has not "even talked about that right now."

