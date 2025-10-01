Venezuela’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Freddy Eduardo Molina Gutierrez, emphasised that the US is using the fight against drugs as an excuse for intervention, arguing that its real aim is not counternarcotics but occupation.

Speaking to Anadolu on the recent tensions between Caracas and Washington, Gutierrez criticised US air strikes on boats it said were linked to Venezuelan drug traffickers, describing the operations in the Caribbean Sea as unlawful and unjust.

He pointed to independent reports published by the UN and US-based institutions, saying drug routes mostly originate in Colombia rather than Venezuela.

According to the data, 87% of narcotics move through the Pacific and 8% through the Caribbean via multiple countries, while only around 5% pass through Venezuelan territory, he said.

The envoy said the US is using “a counternarcotics pretext” while sending destroyers, smaller warships and nuclear submarines to the Caribbean, claiming the real target is Venezuela’s natural resources.

Gutierrez stressed that US data is inconsistent, noting that fewer people were found on one of the first boats struck than claimed and that the vessel’s small size made it unlikely to carry enough fuel, crew and narcotics to reach US shores.

Risk of escalation

On the potential for US military strikes in Venezuela under the guise of anti-drug operations, Gutierrez said that such actions would be perceived as a declaration of war by Venezuela.

He emphasised the significant power disparity between the two countries, noting that they could not fight on equal terms.

Gutierrez also recalled Venezuela’s historical role in fighting for the independence of other nations from the Spanish Empire under Simon Bolivar nearly 200 years ago and highlighted the country's peaceful and humanitarian order.

He pointed out that Venezuela's traditional military tactics would be ineffective in a potential conflict with the US but expressed confidence in the resilience of the Venezuelan people, noting that millions have signed up to learn basic defense skills.

Recalling President Nicolas Maduro's consistent warnings about the possibility of US intervention, Gutierrez stressed that any US assault would not go unpunished.

He also suggested that Latin American countries would unite in response to any US attack on Venezuela.

Venezuela's oil wealth in focus