Europe's Airbus has ordered immediate repairs to 6,000 of its widely used A320 jets in a sweeping recall affecting more than half the global fleet, threatening upheaval during the busiest travel weekend of the year in the US and sparking disruption worldwide.

According to an Airbus bulletin seen by Reuters, the fix involves reverting to earlier software and must be completed before the aircraft can operate again.

Airlines said the requirement is likely to cause delays and cancellations across multiple regions.

Türkiye’s flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, said it had launched the required procedures on eight A320-family aircraft after Airbus issued the software update.

Yahya Ustun, senior vice president of communications, said on X that the planes would be "safely returned to service" once the airline completed the steps required by the alert notice.

He said all operations were continuing safely and that the carrier was following guidance from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and cooperating with Airbus on the necessary updates.

Anticipated delays

American Airlines, the largest operator of A320 aircraft, said the update would affect the majority of its fleet and expected to complete most fixes within two hours per plane.

European and Asian carriers also reported anticipated delays, with some warning that the disruption could last several days.