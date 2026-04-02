A Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the Palestinian resistance group has said.

In a statement on Thursday, Hamas said the delegation, headed by its Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya, began meetings upon arrival on Wednesday with mediators from Egypt, Türkiye, and Qatar and is scheduled to hold talks with leaders and officials from Palestinian factions to achieve unified national positions on various issues.

The delegation had held separate meetings over the past two days in Ankara with Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, where they discussed developments on the ground in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Hamas said the delegation reviewed the latest developments in negotiations, stressing the importance of full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, “especially obligating the (Israeli) occupation to fulfil all requirements of the first phase,” and presented a detailed briefing on humanitarian and security conditions in Gaza.

The talks also addressed developments in occupied East Jerusalem, including the closure of Al Aqsa Mosque to Muslim worshippers and the prevention of prayers, including Friday and Eid prayers, which the group described as “a dangerous precedent that threatens to implement the enemy's plans to control and Judaize the mosque.”