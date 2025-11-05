US officials have said that scheduled flight capacity will be cut by 10 percent from Friday in 40 of the country’s busiest air traffic areas, as the longest-ever federal government shutdown continues to strain staffing levels and disrupt travel nationwide.

"There is going to be a 10% reduction in capacity at 40 of our locations," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Bryan Bedford said the move will affect "40 high-traffic environment markets" and is intended to maintain safety amid an unprecedented shortage of air traffic controllers.

"We can’t ignore it," Bedford said, warning that if conditions worsen, "we’ll come back and take additional measures."

Air traffic controllers have been working unpaid since the shutdown began on October 1.

Increasing numbers have called out of work in recent days, prompting widespread delays at airports across the US.

The FAA said the reduction will impact thousands of flights, as the agency typically directs more than 44,000 flights daily.

Longest-ever shutdown