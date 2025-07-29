CLIMATE
Heavy rain, flooding leave 30 people dead in China's capital
Xinhua news agency says Beijing evacuated over 80,000 residents due to the rain, while President Jinping orders "all-out" rescue efforts to minimise the casualties.
China is the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, which scientists say drive the climate crisis and contribute to extreme weather. / AP
July 29, 2025

Thirty people have been killed in Beijing as rain hit the Chinese capital, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Heavy rains intensified around Beijing and surrounding provinces on Monday, with the capital getting rainfall of up to 543.4 mm in its northern districts during this round of "continuous extreme rain", Xinhua said on Tuesday.

The deaths occurred in Beijing's mountainous northern districts, with 28 in Miyun and two in Yanqing.

Beijing also relocated 80,322 residents as the heavy rains hit, Xinhua reported.

Late on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered "all-out" search and rescue efforts to minimise casualties.

The recent floods and disasters have resulted in "significant casualties and property losses" in places such as Beijing and the provinces of Hebei, Jilin and Shandong, Xi said, according to Xinhua.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
