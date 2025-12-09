Israel's military said it carried out strikes on southern Lebanon on Tuesday, targeting what it said was a training compound and other sites operated by Hezbollah.

"A short while ago, the IDF (Israeli military) struck infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in several areas in southern Lebanon," it said in a statement.

According to the Israeli military, the attack hit "a training and qualification compound used by Hezbollah's Radwan Force" as well as "military structures and a launch site belonging to Hezbollah".

The strikes come less than a week after Israel and Lebanon both sent civilian envoys to a military committee monitoring their ceasefire, a step towards a months-old US demand that the two countries broaden talks in line with President Donald Trump's Middle East peace agenda.



Israel and Lebanon agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire in 2024 that ended more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Since then, they have traded accusations over violations.