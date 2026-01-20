The UN has warned that humanitarian operations in Gaza remain constrained by ongoing impediments, even as the ceasefire agreement passes the 100-day mark.
Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq has said at a news conference that "the ceasefire agreement, which has crossed the 100-day mark, must hold so that more civilian lives can be saved."
"As we have been telling you, the scale-up of humanitarian work continues to be held back by restrictions and impediments, with recent harsh weather also setting back some of the progress," he added.
Pointing to a statement issued by the World Food Programme (WFP), Haq has cautioned "of how fragile the situation remains," even as the agency reaches "more than one million people every month through food parcels, bread bundles, hot meals and school meals."
WFP has called for "additional safe humanitarian corridors from Egypt and Jordan, and along the Salah al Din Road inside Gaza, to increase volumes and reduce insecurity," Haq said.
He also announced the launch of the second round of a routine immunisation catch-up campaign, led by the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and UNRWA.
The campaign "aims to further protect children under three from vaccine-preventable diseases" and is being delivered by "170 teams at nearly 130 health facilities," he said.
Occupied West Bank incursions
On the occupied West Bank, Haq has said Israeli occupation forces have placed "an estimated 25,000 Palestinians under curfew" in parts of Hebron.
He cited "a heavy deployment of military vehicles and snipers on rooftops, as well as the closure of six internal roads."
According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal Israeli settlers carried out nearly 4,723 attacks against Palestinians and property in the occupied West Bank in 2025, killing 14 Palestinians.
The number of illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank reached 770,000 in more than 180 illegal settlements and 256 settlement outposts by the end of 2024.
The UN says Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are illegal under international law.