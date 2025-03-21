The UN has reported that it has documented nearly 850 Israeli checkpoints, gates, and other physical obstacles across the occupied Palestinian territory, marking the highest number recorded in the past two decades.

"Israeli closure of all crossings for incoming cargo has entered its 20th day, the longest shutdown since the 7th of October, 2023," UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said at a news conference on Friday.

Noting that the latest Israeli closures of crossings are causing a "devastating impact on people already facing catastrophic conditions," Haq said that it is reversing the "progress made by the UN and our humanitarian partners during the first six weeks of the ceasefire."

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), he warned that "humanitarian operations are now being severely hampered by hostilities."

"Civilians, including aid workers and civilian assets, have come under attack.

Displacement continues