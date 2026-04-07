Britain will not allow the United States to use Royal Air Force (RAF) bases to launch strikes on Iranian bridges and power plants, according to a media report.

The i Paper reported that the US targeting of bridges and power plants would not fall under the definition of defensive missions. If Washington requests the use of UK bases for such operations, it would be denied.

US requests permission to use RAF bases on a case-by-case basis, and no such request has yet been made for potential strikes on Tuesday, which Trump has called “Power Plant Day” and “Bridge Day.”

On Monday, US President Donald Trump again criticised the UK government over a lack of support in the Iran conflict, saying the UK has a “long way to go” and comparing Prime Minister Keir Starmer to his predecessor Neville Chamberlain, who appeased Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

“We won’t want another Neville Chamberlain, do we agree? We don’t want Neville Chamberlain,” Trump said.

A defence ministry spokesperson said: “The UK authorised the United States to use British bases for defensive missions to destroy Iran’s missile capabilities which are threatening British people, bases, and our partners in the region.”