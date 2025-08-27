Pakistani authorities deployed the army in northeastern Punjab province to assist in rescue and relief operations as the province faces a flood emergency due to heavy rains and India releasing water from overflowing dams.

New Delhi has warned Islamabad of expected high inflows in the Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab rivers.

The army was deployed at the request of the Punjab government to assist the civil administration in evacuating residents from districts facing severe floods.

According to an official notification, troops have been stationed in Lahore, Okara, Faisalabad and Sialkot, among others.

Pakistan's Water Resources Ministry warned that a “high flood” could hit several Punjab districts as water levels continue to rise in all three rivers.

According to the Press Trust of India, New Delhi issued fresh alerts to Pakistan on Wednesday “about the high probability of flooding in the Tawi river, with incessant rainfall in the northern states forcing the release of excess water from major dams”.