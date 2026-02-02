Puerto Rican megastar Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, known professionally as Bad Bunny, has delivered a powerful message against the immigration raids rocking the United States when he accepted the Grammy Award for Best Musica Urbana Album.
"Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say 'ICE out'," the 31-year-old said to cheers from the audience in Los Angeles on Sunday, only a week before he is due to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.
"We're not savages, we're not animals, we're not aliens; we are humans, and we are Americans."
Bad Bunny is already deemed a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump’s policies, particularly the immigration crackdown.
Last week, Trump said he would skip this year’s Super Bowl, citing dissatisfaction with the artists chosen to perform at the halftime show, The New York Post reported.
Trump said he was unhappy that Latin rap star Bad Bunny and rock band Green Day, both outspoken critics of his presidency, were selected to headline the halftime entertainment at the NFL championship game, set for February 8 in San Francisco.
“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Trump said.
The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most-watched musical events globally, often drawing tens of millions of viewers and carrying significant cultural and political visibility.
The Trump administration's immigration crackdown has resulted in the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both Americans, at the hands of ICE agents in the state of Minnesota.
Massive crowds have turned out at anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests across the United States as the Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal officers.
According to government data obtained by CBS News, ICE is currently holding more than 70,000 individuals facing deportation at immigration detention facilities across the United States. That number is a massive jump from a year ago, when ICE was holding around 40,000 detainees.