Puerto Rican megastar Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, known professionally as Bad Bunny, has delivered a powerful message against the immigration raids rocking the United States when he accepted the Grammy Award for Best Musica Urbana Album.

"Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say 'ICE out'," the 31-year-old said to cheers from the audience in Los Angeles on Sunday, only a week before he is due to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

"We're not savages, we're not animals, we're not aliens; we are humans, and we are Americans."

Bad Bunny is already deemed a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump’s policies, particularly the immigration crackdown.

Last week, Trump said he would skip this year’s Super Bowl, citing dissatisfaction with the artists chosen to perform at the halftime show, The New York Post reported.

Trump said he was unhappy that Latin rap star Bad Bunny and rock band Green Day, both outspoken critics of his presidency, were selected to headline the halftime entertainment at the NFL championship game, set for February 8 in San Francisco.