Aqrab and Hamza-1, unmanned platforms developed by Turkish defence giant Havelsan through a local collaboration in Egypt, were unveiled for the first time at the EDEX 2025 Egypt Defence Fair.

At the fair held in Cairo, Havelsan introduced its software-based solutions and technology products and held meetings with delegations from participating countries.

The platforms produced in Egypt through cooperation between Havelsan and the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation (AOI) attracted remarkable attention.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi also visited and received information about the vehicles during his visit to the fair.

The Hamza-1, a vertical takeoff and landing unmanned aerial vehicle, attracted attention as one of the standout innovations at the fair.

The vehicle, exhibited at the AOI booth, was considered a new collaborative solution.

The Aqrab, an unmanned ground vehicle, was developed as a 6x6 platform capable of carrying a remote-controlled weapon system.

Regional partnerships