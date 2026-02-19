Türkiye has harshly criticised Greece for pursuing “unilateral” energy exploration south of Crete after a consortium led by Chevron signed leases to search for natural gas in the area, a move Ankara said violated international law and regional agreements.
Türkiye’s defence ministry said on Thursday that the project breached the 2019 maritime jurisdiction deal between Türkiye and Libya, arguing that the exploration disregarded boundaries outlined in the agreement.
While Ankara acknowledged the drilling does not directly overlap with its own continental shelf, it said the activity also conflicts with maritime claims Libya submitted to the United Nations in 2025.
Ankara added it would continue supporting Libyan authorities in responding to what it described as unlawful actions by Athens.
Disagreement in disputed waters
For Greece, the agreement significantly increases the maritime acreage open to exploration and signals renewed momentum in the search for offshore energy reserves.
Türkiye and Greece — both members of NATO — have long clashed over maritime boundaries, airspace rights and resource claims in the eastern Mediterranean and Aegean seas.
A 2023 declaration aimed at improving relations cooled rhetoric between the neighbours, but core disputes have remained unresolved.