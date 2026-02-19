Türkiye has harshly criticised Greece for pursuing “unilateral” energy exploration south of Crete after a consortium led by Chevron signed leases to search for natural gas in the area, a move Ankara said violated international law and regional agreements.

Türkiye’s defence ministry said on Thursday that the project breached the 2019 maritime jurisdiction deal between Türkiye and Libya, arguing that the exploration disregarded boundaries outlined in the agreement.

While Ankara acknowledged the drilling does not directly overlap with its own continental shelf, it said the activity also conflicts with maritime claims Libya submitted to the United Nations in 2025.

Ankara added it would continue supporting Libyan authorities in responding to what it described as unlawful actions by Athens.