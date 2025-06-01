AFRICA
Sudan's new prime minister dissolves government — report
SUNA news agency didn't specify when a new government would be announced.
Idris vowed to remain at equal distance from all political parties and to prioritise stability, security, and reconstruction in Sudan. / Reuters
June 1, 2025

Sudan's new Prime Minister Kamil Idris has dissolved the country's caretaker government, state news agency SUNA reported.

SUNA did not specify in its report on Sunday when a new government, the first since war broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, would be announced.

Idris was appointed by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan's head of state. The RSF has said since earlier this year that it would form its own parallel government with allied parties.

Idris took the oath of office on Saturday as the country's first prime minister since a military-led coup in 2021.

In a speech on Sunday, he vowed to remain at equal distance from all political parties and to prioritise stability, security, and reconstruction in Sudan.

The war has killed tens of thousands and displaced 13 million — nearly a quarter of the population — in what the United Nations calls one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
