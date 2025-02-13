US
America’s waning integrity
The US has reached its lowest standing in global corruption rankings, with political instability and corporate influence eroding public trust.
February 13, 2025

Once a beacon of democratic integrity, the US has slipped to its worst ranking in corruption assessments since 2012. While the exact causes remain unclear, the report points to unchecked corporate influence shaping environmental policies, even in nations with historically low corruption levels. Meanwhile, concerns over political instability and governance disruptions at the start of 2025 have led some lawmakers to warn of an impending constitutional crisis.

The country’s downward trajectory has been evident for years, with the US failing to break into the top 20 least corrupt nations since 2017. The latest figures suggest a growing perception of political and financial misconduct, underscoring the erosion of ethical standards in both government and industry.

